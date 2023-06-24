Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New $4.57 Million Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000. Nucor accounts for 3.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.44. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

