KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys 55,414 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2023

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDECGet Rating) by 108.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,414 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for approximately 2.3% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,206 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,020,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 652,680 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,350,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 569,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after acquiring an additional 200,562 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $734.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

(Get Rating)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December (BATS:PDEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.