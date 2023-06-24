KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys 55,414 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,414 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for approximately 2.3% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,206 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,020,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 652,680 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,350,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 569,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after acquiring an additional 200,562 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $734.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

