KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 966,580 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after acquiring an additional 809,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 667,905 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.6 %

NVO opened at $159.07 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.56. The company has a market cap of $356.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

