KFG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

KFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 364,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,229,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 86,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average of $106.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

