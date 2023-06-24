KFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $281,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

CLX stock opened at $156.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.13 and its 200-day moving average is $154.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

