KFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $303,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Price Performance

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,315 shares of company stock valued at $66,959,505 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $259.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

