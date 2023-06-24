KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26,635 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) by 176.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February comprises 0.8% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $645.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

