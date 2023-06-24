KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,669 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April comprises approximately 1.2% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAPR. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $767,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $998,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $330,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS:UAPR opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.