KFG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000.

Shares of PMAY opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. The company has a market cap of $471.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

