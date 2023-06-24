Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,012,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 434,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,710,439.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,491,170 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.1 %

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.80.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $358.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.19 and a 12 month high of $365.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.09%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

