Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 19,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 60,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
Know Labs Stock Down 5.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.
Know Labs Company Profile
Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.
