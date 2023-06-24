Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. 1,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Kunlun Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

Kunlun Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Kunlun Energy Increases Dividend

About Kunlun Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.3246 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.