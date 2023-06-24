Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Lake Resources Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Lake Resources stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

About Lake Resources

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. Lake Resources NL was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.