Laqira Protocol (LQR) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and $41,353.41 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

