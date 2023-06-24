Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

NYSE CVS opened at $69.60 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

