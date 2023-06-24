Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $15.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

