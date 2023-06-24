Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,163 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after buying an additional 739,896 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CWI stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.