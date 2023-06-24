Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $122.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Lennar has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $123.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.34.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Lennar

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.53.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

