Leoni (ETR:LEO) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) traded up 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €0.30 ($0.33) and last traded at €0.26 ($0.28). 451,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.24 ($0.26).

Leoni Trading Up 10.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 869.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

