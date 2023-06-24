Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.82 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Lisk has a market cap of $115.70 million and $6.98 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002650 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002192 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000909 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000831 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,948,598 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

