Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.57 million and $100.13 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 785,857,012 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 785,826,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00457688 USD and is up 45.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $107.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
