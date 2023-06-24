Litecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $869.01 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.63 billion and approximately $869.01 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $90.60 or 0.00295326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012668 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,215,939 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.