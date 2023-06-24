Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $270.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.87. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,525 shares of company stock worth $2,474,621 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

