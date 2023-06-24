LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.10. LiveRamp has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $30.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $148.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 143,546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

