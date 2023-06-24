LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.0623

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. LooksRare has a total market cap of $54.81 million and approximately $14.82 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 911,058,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,999,298 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

