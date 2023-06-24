MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.40

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.40 and traded as high as $27.50. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 179,716 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 139.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 58.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.