Maria Martinez Sells 10,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cisco Systems Price Performance
CSCO opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cisco Systems Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
