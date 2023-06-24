Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.46

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.46 and traded as high as $16.32. Marine Products shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 28,072 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Marine Products Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 37.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marine Products by 35.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Marine Products during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Marine Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marine Products by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Marine Products by 50.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

See Also

