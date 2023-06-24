McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 1.5% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of MKC opened at $93.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

