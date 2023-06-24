McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Increased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $415.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $384.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.14. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $310.37 and a 12-month high of $419.33.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

