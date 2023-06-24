Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

