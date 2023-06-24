Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $18.20 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The company had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

