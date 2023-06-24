Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) versus Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Head to Head Comparison

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Starbucks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $626.04 million 0.21 $8.48 million N/A N/A Starbucks $34.00 billion 3.32 $3.28 billion $3.08 31.93

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starbucks has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

69.7% of Starbucks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Starbucks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Starbucks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 0.85% 4.76% 0.72% Starbucks 10.46% -41.99% 12.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Meritage Hospitality Group and Starbucks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Starbucks 0 12 12 0 2.50

Starbucks has a consensus target price of $110.31, suggesting a potential upside of 12.17%. Given Starbucks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Starbucks is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Dividends

Meritage Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Starbucks pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Starbucks pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Starbucks has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Starbucks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Starbucks beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. The company offers its products under the Starbucks, Teavana, Seattle's Best Coffee, Evolution Fresh, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brands. Starbucks Corporation has company-operated and licensed stores in North America and internationally. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

