MetisDAO (METIS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.01 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $94.24 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $21.10 or 0.00068680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00019534 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,726.51 or 1.00016951 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.2479627 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,926,872.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

