MetisDAO Trading 8.1% Higher This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $92.13 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $20.63 or 0.00067553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019129 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,527.13 or 0.99975973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.2479627 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,926,872.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.