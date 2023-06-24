Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading Up 0.7%

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as €7.20 ($7.83) and last traded at €7.10 ($7.72). Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.05 ($7.66).

Metro Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.83. The company has a market cap of $21.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.77.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 661 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

