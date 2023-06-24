Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.42

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.42 and traded as low as $54.39. Metro shares last traded at $54.39, with a volume of 311 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTRAF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Metro Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $54.40.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

