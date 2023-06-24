Michael Sentonas Sells 10,551 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.65. 2,919,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,422. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.65, a PEG ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

