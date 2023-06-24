Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) and Polaris (NYSE:PII) Head-To-Head Analysis

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Rating) and Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Micromobility.com and Polaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micromobility.com $16.15 million 0.09 -$82.07 million N/A N/A Polaris $8.99 billion 0.73 $447.10 million $8.31 13.88

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

88.3% of Polaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Polaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Micromobility.com and Polaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Polaris 0 10 2 1 2.31

Polaris has a consensus target price of $114.27, suggesting a potential downside of 0.94%. Given Polaris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Polaris is more favorable than Micromobility.com.

Profitability

This table compares Micromobility.com and Polaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micromobility.com -509.33% N/A -225.73% Polaris 5.46% 60.97% 12.72%

Risk & Volatility

Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polaris has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Polaris beats Micromobility.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. It provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

