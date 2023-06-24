MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Bought by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,236,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528,555 shares during the period. MillerKnoll makes up 2.7% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 5.60% of MillerKnoll worth $86,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,498.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MillerKnoll news, insider Megan Lyon purchased 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,498.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $984.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.29%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

