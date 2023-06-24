Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.75 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TriNet Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNET stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

