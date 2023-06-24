Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $649,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,031 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.