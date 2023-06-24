Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,710 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.93% of ARC Document Solutions worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $126.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

