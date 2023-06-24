Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 28,007 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,007 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.70% and a negative net margin of 1,988.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

