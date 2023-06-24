Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 11,346 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNHI opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNHI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial.

