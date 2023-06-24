Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 2,182 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.9 %

ONEOK stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

