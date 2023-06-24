Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 84 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.8 %

AWK stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.81 and its 200 day moving average is $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

