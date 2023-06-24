Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 929 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $524.18 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The company has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

