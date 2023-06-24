Mirador Capital Partners LP Trims Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 20,159 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $104.20 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 2.04.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.