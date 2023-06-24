MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $115.00 at Benchmark

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $101.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $123.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average is $91.71.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 73.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

